A total lunar eclipse takes place late tonight into early Monday, and it will make the moon appear red in the skies over Northern Virginia if it's not too cloudy.
Timing to view the eclipse, which happens when Earth passes between the moon and sun, will begin at 11:29 p.m., according to NASA, and will last until about 2:50 a.m. Peak viewing will be at 12:11 a.m.
Tonight's full moon, known as the Super Flower Blood Moon, is a super moon, "meaning it looks bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, also known as perigee," according to Space.com.
Cloudy skies may get in the way of seeing the eclipse, but breaks in the clouds are possible. Fingers crossed! If clouds do get in the way, NASA will be live-streaming the event. Click here for details.
