Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Not so fast
State and county officials are sharing concerns over the Washington Commanders’ possible plans for a new stadium complex in Woodbridge.
4. Fatal crash
Three people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County.
3. Hot and sunny
It will be a sunny day with a high near 94 degrees Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Wrongful firing?
A jury is set to determine if Quantico’s former police chief was illegally fired for enforcing state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures.
1. House tour
The Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie is selling his estate in McLean and we've got photos of the home and grounds here.
InsideOut
Whether you’re heading to the beach, the mountains, or staying close to home this summer, Prince William Public Libraries has fun programs, resources, and more to help you make the most of the summertime. Read more in the June issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.