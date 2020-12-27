The Prince William County Office of Tourism, known as Visit Prince William, Virginia, has launched a new digital passport with discounts to area shops, craft beverage venues, attractions, restaurants, hotels and other local businesses.
“Prince William County businesses need support to help drive their economic recovery,” tourism director Ann Marie Maher said in a statement. “The Passport to Prince William program is a component of the county’s ongoing economic recovery effort with the goal of encouraging residents and travelers to safely shop, dine, and play locally.”
More than 85 Prince William County businesses are currently part of the program, with additional businesses to be added as the program evolves. The digital passport is free for both consumers and businesses to join and is supported by a spend-local advertising campaign to encourage consumer spending in the county.
Businesses interested in joining this free marketing opportunity may click here to sign up.
Residents and travelers can find the ‘Passport to Prince William’ at www.PWCDeals.com
