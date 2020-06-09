A tow truck driver was struck by a car and killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
State police were called to the multi-vehicle wreck on I-495 near Little River Turnpike at 10:22 p.m. They found that a Ford Edge SUV was traveling south on I-495 had been struck in the rear by a Honda Pilot.
The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the right side of the highway and strike a tow truck. The tow truck, with its amber flashing lights activated, was stopped on the shoulder to assist a disabled motorist, state police said in a news release.
The tow truck driver was outside his vehicle when it was struck and as he ran to get away from the crash, he was struck by a Mercedes SUV. The towing operator died at the scene.
The driver's name has not yet been released.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
