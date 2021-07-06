The Occoquan Town Council voted Tuesday night to approve two special use permits for the Mill at Occoquan project, clearing the way for the mixed-use development that will bring 50 condominiums, retail space and a restaurant to the west end of Mill Street.
Developer Kevin Sills and Mid-Atlantic Real Estate will still have to work with the town’s architectural review board on design, and the one acre project will need to undergo a floodplain impact review from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But Tuesday’s unanimous vote will ultimately allow the project to proceed after three substantial revisions and 12 different renderings that reduced the building’s height to 55 feet at its highest point, the number of condominiums down to 50 and the total square footage down to 198,846 feet. The final version that won approval includes 143 parking spaces, a publicly-accessible riverfront boardwalk and two storefronts.
The council also approved a series of conditions to the permits, which allowed the building to exceed the town’s 35-foot height limit. Among other requirements, they call for the preservation of Mill Street parking “to the greatest extent possible,” stoppages of construction for special events and a public hand-launch ramp for kayaks to the Occoquan River. The council also amended certain previously-recommended conditions, calling for the “riverwalk” to be opened by the time the residential units are 75% full, and built with materials approved by the town for safety and durability and the architectural review board for aesthetics. They also mandated that all condominium sales give notice that certain events will prevent them from accessing the building’s parking several times per year.
Sills has said that two businesses, a woman’s clothing shop and an arts shop, had shown interest in moving into the building. The shops and restaurant will all be on the building’s ground floor.
Mid-Atlantic Real Estate has owned the six lots between 401 and 411 Mill Street since 2017, when it purchased them for a combined $2.4 million. The company has been working with the town for over three years and first introduced a formal proposal for the development in 2019. The town’s planning commission unanimously voted to recommend a bigger version of the development for approval in January, and town staff recommended approval with the recommended conditions.
Councilmember Eliot Perkins, who also serves as the chair of the town’s planning commission, lauded Mid-Atlantic’s willingness to compromise on size and design.
“The developer Mr. Sills and his team have shown over time a seriousness and a commitment to create a project that is worthy of Occoquan,” he said, also citing the more than 15 years that the site was available for purchase but went undeveloped. “That’s 15 years with no serious offers on a site that’s intrinsically difficult and expensive to build on.”
Eech member of the council said that when the proposal was first presented to the town, its scale was unacceptable. Cindy Fithian said she was heartened by the way Sills and his company responded to feedback from the town government and public.
“With all the change that the builder has been willing to make and all of the work … I will say having worked for a developer before, that it is amazing all the changes that have happened,” she said. “And they would not have happened without all the comments, questions, concerns by the town residents. And I believe that they were thoughtfully listened to.”
