A local developer is looking to turn three single-family homes on Prescott Avenue in Manassas into 24 townhouses.
Manassas native J. Alex Wilson, who told the city council’s land use committee that he has been responsible for developments in Arlington and Falls Church, owns the three parcels between Centreville and Quarry roads and hasn’t submitted a formal rezoning application. Rather, he sought feedback from the committee last week in a closed meeting.
Ultimately, Wilson, who couldn’t be reached by InsideNoVa, would need the parcels rezoned from R-2 (a single-family housing designation) to B-3.5, which would allow for significantly greater density and attached units.
“I was born and raised in Manassas; I graduated Osbourn Park high school in 2006, and have enjoyed many nights in Old Town’s establishments … and have been truly enamored by the direction Old Town has taken with development and support for the local business,” Wilson wrote in a letter to the land use committee.
Wilson also said that his proposal would keep 30% of the development as green space.
However, a letter to the land use committee signed by 11 nearby residents included complaints that the proposal wouldn’t fit into the existing community character.
“The drawing submitted regarding the rezoning and development of the three single family homes within the neighborhood does not preserve, protect, and enhance the Quarry Road and Prescott Avenue Neighborhood and Downtown,” the letter reads. “Rather, the developer seems to be trying to bring a Fairfax/Loudoun model to our community.”
The rezoning proposal won’t be considered by the land-use committee, planning commission or city council until a formal submission is received and undergoes technical review from the city’s planning staff. Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman said she didn’t know whether Wilson planned to submit a formal proposal for review.
ALP Investments, which Wilson co-owns, according to his LinkedIn profile, bought two of the parcels in 2013 for a total of $464,500. According to the property records, ALP Investments’ address is a home on Sierra Court outside the city. Wilson bought the third property in December for $475,000.
The properties sit a short distance from downtown and are a 0.7-mile walk from the Manassas Virginia Railway Express station.
