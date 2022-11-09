Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood held off a challenge, while Quantico will have several new faces on the Town Council, based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
Although all four of the county’s towns – Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico – had elections for mayor and Town Council on Tuesday, only Dumfries and Quantico had competitive races.
Dumfries
In Dumfries, the most populous town in the county with an estimated 5,679 residents, incumbent Wood held off a challenge by local activist Ebony Lofton to win his second four-year term.
Wood received 616 votes to Lofton’s 467, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Only two candidates appeared on the ballot for three open seats on the Town Council.
Incumbents Selonia Miles and Monae Nickerson and, who were seeking their second four-year terms, received 660 and 632 votes, respectively.
Caetrina Peterson filed paperwork for the third seat, but was two signatures short. She was planning a write-in campaign. There were 539 write-in votes, but it was unclear Wednesday how many were for Peterson.
Council member Cydny Neville, whose first term expires this year, did not seek re-election.
The other three seats on Town Council will be up for election in 2024.
Quantico
In the tiny town of Quantico, surrounded by U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, only one of five incumbent members of the Town Council was re-elected Tuesday, while one seat remains up in the air.
Fourteen candidates, or more than 2% of the town’s estimated 578 residents, were on the ballot for five seats.
Todd Zirkle, Nadia Madjid, Jason Stoltz and Steve Kang finished in the top five and will take a seat on the council in January.
Incumbent council member Sammato Dabney appeared poised to win his second two-year term by a margin of three votes.
Council members Rusty Kuhns, Earlene Clinton, Alice Toner and Robin Langham appeared to be ousted.
As of Wednesday morning, the results were: Zirkle, 77 votes; Madjid, 58; Kang, 58; Dabney, 51; Jason Stoltz, 51; Toner, 48; Maly, 46; Kuhns, 46; Langham, 41; Clinton, 36; Otis Baker, 34; Florence “FoFo” Petkoson, 33; Shannon Wilson, 20, and Aaron P. Worsham, 18.
Mayor Kevin Brown, who has held the office since 2012, was unopposed for another two-year term and received 117 votes.
Haymarket
In Haymarket, the race was essentially decided before ballots were cast.
The entire six-member Town Council and mayorship are up for election every two years in the town of an estimated 1,545 residents.
The current Town Council received an extension on the terms they won in May 2020 under changes to state law that moved Haymarket’s elections to November.
Council members Marchant Schneider and Tracy Lynn Pater won their second consecutive terms with 359 and 382 votes, respectively. Council member Bob Weir won his sixth non-consecutive term with 382 votes. He served from 2004 to 2012 and has been in office since 2020.
Council member Joseph Pasanello won his fourth, non-consecutive term with 382 votes. He was on Town Council from 2014 to 2018 and then rejoined the council in 2020. Council member Mary Ramirez won her first full term with 404 votes, the most among the candidates. She won a special election in 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Steve Shannon. Former Mayor David Leake, who held that post from 2012 to 2020, won the sixth seat on the council with 247 votes.
Incumbent Mayor Ken Luersen, who unseated Leake in 2020, won a second term in an uncontested election with 497 votes.
Occoquan
Occoquan fared the same as Haymarket, with no contested races on the ballot.
The mayorship and all five seats on Town Council were up for two-year terms in the town with an estimated 1,035 residents.
Incumbent council members Jenn Loges, Eliot Perkins and Cindy Fithian won re-election with 329, 314 and 310 votes, respectively. Loges and Perkins were elected in 2020, and Fithian was elected in 2016. Realtor Theodore Daubresse and Nancy Freeborne-Brinton, a health care consultant, won the remaining two seats on the council. Daubresse received 280 votes and Brinton had 285.
Council member Laurie Holloway did not seek re-election, and council member Robert Love, who was appointed this year to fill an unexpired term, did not run to permanently fill the seat.
Mayor Earnie Porta Jr. won his unopposed re-election campaign.
Porta was mayor of Occoquan from 2006 to 2014, when he didn’t seek re-election to instead run for the Occoquan District seat on the Board of Supervisors in 2015. He was unsuccessful and, in 2018, was elected again as the town’s mayor. Porta received 417 votes Tuesday.
