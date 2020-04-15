A trace of snow was recorded early Wednesday morning at Washington Dulles International Airport, tying a record set previously in 2014.
No snow was recorded at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, but even if it had been, the daily record there is 0.2 inches from 1923, so it would have taken a lot more cold air than we had, the National Weather Service said.
Nighttime temperatures will hover just above freezing both tonight and Thursday, the weather service says.
Frost will be possible, especially in areas near water.
