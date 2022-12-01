A tractor-trailer driver died Wednesday evening after being struck by an SUV while running across the 495 Express Lanes following a crash.
The wreck happened at 7:53 p.m. near Braddock Road in Fairfax County when the tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the northbound main lines of Interstate 495. The crash caused the sedan to come to rest on the left shoulder of Express Lanes, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The tractor-trailer got out of the truck and was running across the Express Lanes towards the sedan when he was struck by an SUV traveling north in the Express Lanes, Geller said. He was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he died, Geller said. State police have not released the man's identity.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
