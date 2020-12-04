A tractor-trailer hauling pigs jackknifed on Interstate 95 north near Quantico late Friday morning, created hours and miles of delays.
The truck driver ran off the left side of the road and collided with the Jersey wall around 10:28 a.m., said state police Sgt. Brent Coffey. The tractor-trailer then came to rest across the travel lanes and caught fire. The driver was not injured.
There was no word this afternoon on the condition of the pigs.
The northbound lanes of I-95 were completely closed for about two hours. State police as of 3 p.m. had all but the right lane and shoulder open. Traffic was detoured to U.S. 1.
