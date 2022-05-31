Northbound U.S. 29 is closed near Interstate 66 after a load on a transport trailer fell off the back of a truck, Prince William County police said.
The north entrance ramp is also closed.
Traffic is being diverted back on to I-66. Expect delays and follow police direction.
