The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a speed and red light camera pilot program Tuesday, giving the go-ahead to the county’s police department to set up cameras and ticket infractions at eight school zones, one roaming construction zone and eight signalized intersections.
Police and the county’s department of transportation are planning to begin the pilot later this summer after a 30-day grace period starting in July. During the grace period, signs indicating photo enforcement will go up and the camera systems will issue warnings to drivers going more than 10 miles per hour above the posted limit or running red lights. Once the grace period is up, fines will be $100 for speeding in the school or construction zones, and $50 for red light infractions.
The pilot will run for one year, after which the Board of County Supervisors will have to decide whether to keep it in place as is, expand it or end it.
“This will save lives. We have seen the data for this,” Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We know that we will see higher compliance with the law. We know we will see [a] higher chance of people slowing down and changing that behavior that we’ve talked about for so long as a board.”
Earlier this year, the county completed a three-month study on the issue, monitoring movements at 16 school zones, three work zones and eight intersections. Over five days during arrival and dismissal times at the school zones, 22% of the 211,776 vehicles that were observed were traveling more than 10 mph above the limit. At the construction zones, 4% of the 409,205 vehicles observed were also doing so.
Meanwhile, 6,522 red-light infractions were observed at the eight intersections over a 24-hour period.
Most of those red-light infractions were illegal right turns in which vehicles failed to come to a complete stop before turning, which can pose a risk to pedestrians crossing with the right of way. County Transportation Director Rick Canizales said that drivers would be allowed to move through the auto-enforcement intersections without stopping as long as they were going under a certain speed that has not yet been determined.
Traffic citations, crashes and roadway deaths have seen big increases since the onset of the pandemic. According to the county’s annual police report, the number of reportable crashes rose to 4,626 last year, from 4,386 in 2021. Pedestrian deaths have also jumped.
“The fact of the matter is, folks just aren’t paying attention,” Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry said. “This is a problem … Watching someone go through a school zone exceedingly fast, that’s just unacceptable, folks. … I hope people will just stop and take a break and think about what you’re doing as you’re speeding.”
The Republican minority on the board objected to the red-light camera proposal, voting against three of the resolutions needed for the pilot program, though both still passed 5-3.
Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, one of the three Republicans, said she supported the extra enforcement in school and work zones.
“I wanted to support two-thirds of it and not the red-light cameras, which I’ve already laid out why I don’t … I certainly support two-thirds of the program, and I’ll be anxious to see how the pilot program goes.”
To move the pilot forward, the board needed to appropriate $850,000 to cover installation and staffing costs, but Canizales said transportation staff expect the program will pay for itself. If there are additional funds left over from the tickets, the county’s transportation department will return to the board to discuss how to use it. Canizales said he’d like to see any additional money going to programs for driver and pedestrian safety.
