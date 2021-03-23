A tractor-trailer carrying 41,000 pounds of frozen fish crashed on the Capital Beltway at the start of Monday evening rush hour, stalling traffic on the Outer Loop near Tysons Corner.
At first, a wrecker from Henry's Wrecker tried to right the trailer as it blocked three out of four lanes. But when VDOT discovered that the trailer was breached and the fish inside was therefore unsalvageable, the wrecker was called off temporarily to allow rush hour traffic to flow, WTOP.com reports.
The remains of the truck and fish were hauled away after traffic died down.
Update: Unfortunately the trailer has been breached (rendering the fish unsalvageable) so recovery is being called off until after rush hour. Lanes will begin to reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/R6fXU5Iwve— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) March 22, 2021
