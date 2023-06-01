Marine Corps Base Quantico conducted the largest full-scale training exercise in over a decade to test its response readiness on May 25.
Marine Corps Base Quantico partnered with Prince William County to conduct a training exercise that simulated a train derailment. The scenario was made to test the abilities of the installation and Prince William County to react and work together in a multi-faceted emergency that affects the entire community.
Staff sections from Marine Corps Base Quantico with help from Quantico Fire and Emergency Services, Quantico Provost Marshal Office, Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, Prince William County Department of Public Safety Communications, Prince William County Police Department, CSX Railroad and the American Red Cross were involved with the scenario.
“This is an opportunity we have to really validate our interoperability when it comes to hazardous material response between Marine Corps Base Quantico and out great partners here in Prince William County,” said Col. Michael Brooks, commander of Marine Corps Base Quantico.
The scenario featured a truck that carried chlorine cylinders until a train full of passengers hit the rear of the truck and sheared the truck frame in half, leaving pieces of debris, injured passengers and damaged chemical containers.
The objectives for the team of first responders included rescuing survivors, conducting emergency and technical decontamination of hazardous materials, tracking patients through an exit point, issuing protective action recommendations to the public, providing dispatch support to other jurisdictions, complete reunification with families, communication with different services and more.
The planning for the exercise began early 2022 and different increments were practiced at a time until the full-scale scenario took place.
“We all know our individual roles, but this really gets us together,” Brooks said. “When an incident like this happens, it’s always going to happen at the wrong time and it’s always going to be the least expected.”
The exercise was spread across the installation to make the response times for the scenario more realistic and allow for the base and Prince William County to identify any blind spots the emergency response teams may have so they can be improved upon.
Over 100 volunteers made up of civilians and Marines came out to help conduct the scenario and bring an element of realism that the training exercises on base haven’t yet had.
“Sometimes when you’re doing exercises, you kind of miss the human element. Role players that are actually playing as casualties bring that realism to us so that we have someone that we are responding to,” Brooks said. “It adds that extra dynamic to the situation.”
Tammy Dulaney of Nokesville was one of the many civilian volunteers who played a role in the exercise, and felt her participation was her way of contributing to the readiness of local emergency services.
“This exercise is definitely necessary, and I’ve seen the impact of it,” Dulaney said. “Anything that you can do to help the people that provide services to others, you definitely should have an active role in that.”
Throughout the exercise, actors portrayed their injuries and stuck to their designated storylines. First responders had to identify and treat each actor and deem appropriate action and where to place them. Later in the scenario, they had to reunify family members that had been separated.
“We’re very excited to be able to be testing our family assistance and reunification efforts…you see that nationwide there are issues routinely with family assistance centers after the event, which is just as critical as treating those patients,” said assistant chief of Prince William County Fire and Rescue Matt Smolsky. “We routinely test our operational aspects… but this is something you don’t do everyday.”
The scenario selected was one that the installation deemed probable and that would last over the course of a few days to give an accurate depiction of how the event would play out and the lasting results.
The exercise demonstrated the importance that the base and county place on readiness and combining efforts through an emergency and the ability for the two to share an understanding of emergency operation tactics, techniques and procedures. The base and Prince William County will be reviewing the after action report in the coming weeks to see where they need improvement.
