A car stalled on the tracks in the Widewater area of Stafford County was struck by a train Tuesday evening.
The occupants were not in the car and there were no injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The accident happened at Brent Point and Arkendale roads in the same area a woman was recently arrested for DUI after flipping her Jeep Cherokee on the tracks. She told deputies her GPS told her to turn onto the tracks.
As of 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said traffic was getting through under police direction.
