If you saw trains rolling on Metro’s Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport last week, you weren’t imagining things.

Officials announced last month that the Silver Line extension in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, which has been delayed several years, has reached substantial completion.

The project hit another milestone last week when officials ran multiple trains throughout the corridor, simulating actual service, said Marcia McAllister, communications manager for the Dulles Corridor Metro Rail Project.

“This was a great day of joy to see those trains running up and down,” McAllister said during a presentation Monday afternoon to the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

When complete, the Silver Line will be extended from the Wiehle-Reston East station to Dulles Airport and beyond to Ashburn. The first phase of the Silver Line, from Falls Church through McLean and Tysons to Reston, opened in 2014.

Last week’s tests were successful, McAllister said. A few glitches were identified, but they have been fixed.

The extension is still not expected to open until next spring, however. The project must first be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority – which likely will happen in mid- to late January, McAllister indicated.

She said reports that the Silver Line will be turned over to WMATA on Jan. 4 are not accurate. "There are some things that need to be done that probably will not be done by the 4th of January."

WMATA will then conduct about 90 days of testing and training before passenger service can begin.

McAllister emphasized that the final determination of an opening date is up to WMATA, but “we are very very close,” she added. “Springtime, cherry blossom time, who knows, we’ll have to see at that point.”

The work on Phase 2 was done by Capital Rail Constructors. However, key to the project is a separate project to build a 90-acre rail maintenance yard just west of Dulles, which has also reached substantial completion. Metro has said it cannot operate the Silver Line extension without completion of the railyard, where trains will be maintained and cleaned.

The six-station extension will include stations at Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.