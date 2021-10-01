Dracula is set to haunt the stage in Manassas as the Manassas Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula” live at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, which is reopening at full capacity this fall.
Shows are scheduled Oct. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. On-demand online video streaming will begin Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and continue for 30 days.
The classic vampire tale of “Dracula” opens Manassas Ballet Theatre’s 2021-2022 season. The chilling and blood-curdling production will transport the audience to Transylvania as the quest for eternal life and love lead the way.
The original score by the Kim Reynolds Band will draw the audience into the chilling and sensual performance by the ballet’s dancers. For over 20 years Kim Reynolds has been composing original scores for Manassas Ballet Theatre.
For more information about the performance and tickets, visit www.manassasballet.org, call 703-791-0627 or email Heather@manassasballet.org. On-demand preorders are available now, $25 for a rental or $35 to purchase, at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/Dracula.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a nonprofit founded in 1983. Its mission is to provide accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and training for serious students. The theater is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the city of Manassas, and is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Hylton to mandate vaccines
George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts announced that starting Oct. 18, all attendees regardless of age who attend an indoor event or performance at the Hylton Performing Arts Center or the Center for the Arts on GMU’s Fairfax campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination and matching ID or show a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry into the venue.
Face coverings will remain required indoors for all patrons ages 2 and up.
“Our motto … is, ‘The arts create community,’ and we want to keep that community healthy, safe and comfortable as we offer more and more public performances and exhibitions this fall,” said Rick Davis, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts and executive director of the Hylton Center. “In taking these steps, we are acting on Mason’s guiding principle: ‘We pledge to support the health, safety and well-being of the Mason community while fulfilling the university’s mission.’”
Events scheduled through Oct. 17 will continue with the previously announced safety protocol requiring all patrons ages 2 and up to wear face coverings at all times. Proof of vaccination will not be required for these events.
