Service members and their families received free Christmas trees in time for the holiday season at Marine Corps Base Quantico earlier this month.
On Dec. 2, dozens of cars lined up in the Main Exchange parking lot to pick up their fresh-cut Christmas trees donated by Trees for Troops.
The program was started by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation in 2005 and provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to service members of all branches and their families. For the 18th year, FedEx partnered with the foundation to deliver nearly 15,000 trees to over 80 military bases across the country.
In total, Trees for Troops has delivered over 250,000 trees to service members, and this year, the program added 30 more military bases to its delivery route.
This is the second year that Quantico participated in Trees for Troops. A total of 70 trees were supplied to the base by Christmas tree farms from all over the East Coast, with the largest shipment coming from Maine. All 70 trees were reserved earlier this year and loaded into service members’ vehicles with the help of volunteers. Volunteers also helped unpack and set up the trees, confirm reservations and direct traffic.
“Supporting Trees for Troops has become an important part of the tradition at a lot of the participating tree farms,” said Wendy Richardson, chair of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, in a news release. “Whole communities get involved in getting farm-fresh Christmas trees to our military members.”
