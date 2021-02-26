A trial is set for one of the men police say is part of the MS-13 street gang and randomly killed a Woodbridge man in 2018 before putting the body in a trunk and setting the vehicle on fire.
Kevin Elenison Avalos Diaz, 20, will face a three-day bench trial in Prince William County Circuit Court starting March 8.
Diaz was arrested when he was 17 in 2018 along with Erick Contreras Gonzalez, 26, of Manassas; and Denis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, 22, of Oxon Hill, Maryland; and Manuel Enrique Robles Lopez, 22, of Manassas.
The quartet are charged with the slaying of Santos Aquimidis Sorto Amaya, 25, of Woodbridge.
Diaz appeared in court on Friday for a hearing on the status of his attorney arrangements after his lawyer withdrew for medical reasons. Diaz has been assigned a public defender.
Diaz faces charges of murder, abduction, lynching deemed murder, conspiracy to commit murder, concealing a body, arson, carjacking and six counts of criminal gang participation.
Police have said the four men are part of the MS-13 street gang.
According to police and court documents, Amaya was abducted around 4:15 p.m. in front of his home on March 13, 2018, and driven to a second location where he was shot multiple times. Police say he was placed in the trunk of his own car and, two days later, the vehicle was set ablaze in Veterans Park before 7 a.m.
Amaya was reported missing by family members March 14 after he left home the previous day and never made it to work. His body had to be identified through DNA analysis.
FOX5 and WUSA9 reported in 2018 that police were calling the attack completely random and Amaya had no connection to MS-13.
Family members told the stations that Amaya immigrated to the country from El Salvador to work in construction for his uncle. Police told the stations that the fact Amaya was from El Salvador and MS-13 is a Salvadoran gang is a coincidence.
Diaz was initially charged in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His case was certified to a grand jury in February 2019.
Because preliminary court proceedings were held in the juvenile court, a majority of the documents and transcripts related to the case were sealed.
Diaz, who is being held without bond, has written several letters to the court pleading his innocence from the killing and any affiliation with the MS-13 gang. On Oct. 5, he asked a judge to release him in a written letter, but was told the judge could not review his letter.
“Judge in Jesus name, if you [are] gonna [sign] my release date, my freedom, please do it,” Diaz wrote. “Because I’m not gonna spend any more time in jail, God make me free and I’m free.”
Alvares pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gang participation in September 2019 and received a 20-year sentence.
Gonzales is scheduled to plead guilty to murder and receiving a stolen firearm on April 22.
Lopez was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact and will face a trial on March 13.
Court documents do not reveal how prosecutors are alleging that Lopez was involved, although charging documents say he specifically assisted Alvares and Gonzalez.
However, an analysis submitted to the court indicated that when Lopez’s DNA was compared to blood found on the victim, his DNA was matched to a degree greater than one in 7.2 billion.
