The trial has been delayed for the youngest and final suspect who police say was part of a random 2018 killing of a Woodbridge man by the MS-13 street gang.
Kevin Elenison Avalos Diaz, 20, was scheduled for a three-day bench trial in Prince William County Circuit Court starting March 8, but he is now set to face a six-day jury trial in April 2022.
The case was delayed after Diaz’s attorney had to withdraw from the case for medical reasons.
Diaz was arrested when he was 17 in 2018 along with Erick Contreras Gonzalez, 26, of Manassas; and Denis Ludwin Espinal Alvares, 22, of Oxon Hill, Maryland; and Manuel Enrique Robles Lopez, 22, of Manassas. Police have said the four men are part of the MS-13 street gang.
The quartet are charged in the slaying of Santos Aquimidis Sorto Amaya, 25, of Woodbridge, who police say was abducted, shot multiple times, put in the trunk of his own car and then the vehicle was set on fire.
Diaz faces charges of murder, abduction, lynching deemed murder, conspiracy to commit murder, concealing a body, arson, carjacking and six counts of criminal gang participation.
According to police and court documents, Amaya was abducted around 4:15 p.m. in front of his home on March 13, 2018. Officials say he was driven to a second location, shot multiple times and placed in the trunk of his own car.
Two days later, police say, the vehicle was set ablaze in Veterans Park before 7 a.m.
Amaya was reported missing by family members March 14 after he left home the previous day and never made it to work. His body had to be identified through DNA analysis.
FOX5 and WUSA9 reported in 2018 that police called the attack completely random and Amaya had no connection to MS-13.
Family members told the stations that Amaya immigrated to the country from El Salvador to work in construction for his uncle. Police told the stations that the fact Amaya was from El Salvador and MS-13 is a Salvadoran gang is a coincidence.
Diaz was initially charged in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His case was certified to a grand jury in February 2019. In letters to the court, he has contended he is not part of the gang.
Diaz is next expected to appear in court May 20 on a pre-trial motion.
Alvares pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gang participation in September 2019 and received a 20-year sentence.
Gonzales was scheduled to plead guilty to murder and receiving a stolen firearm on April 22, but is now scheduled for a status hearing on June 3.
Court documents do not reveal how prosecutors are alleging that each man participated in the crime.
Lopez was charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact. His trial was scheduled for March 15, but was continued. His next court appearance is Friday.
