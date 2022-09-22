Trial delayed in ex-Quantico police chief’s wrongful termination lawsuit
The trial for former Quantico Police Chief Mark McCoy’s wrongful termination lawsuit has been delayed to allow more time for discovery.
The lawsuit was scheduled for a jury trial from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, but was delayed after McCoy’s attorneys argued that the town was not complying with discovery.
McCoy is seeking $100,000 and alleging wrongful termination for his April 2020 firing, saying he was terminated for trying to enforce state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures.
The town claims McCoy was fired for not following a performance improvement plan.
McCoy’s claims center on an allegation that Mayor Kevin Brown had an agreement with Town Attorney Olaun Simmons to allow barbershops to remain open in March 2020 despite an executive order forcing them to close.
McCoy said he tried to enforce the executive order and was fired for violating Brown’s alleged agreement.
The town says no agreement existed and any hesitation in enforcing safety measures was related to clarifying guidelines rather than skirting regulations.
The trial is now scheduled for May 30 to June 1 in Prince William County Circuit Court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 17.
