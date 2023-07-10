A 68-year-old Triangle man faces 10 criminal charges after police say he exposed himself multiple times in his neighborhood between last fall and this spring.
On July 8 just before 10:30 a.m., police were called to investigate a suspicious person in the 18400 block of Cedar Drive. Officers learned that between September and March, the man was seen exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, at times, in view of children, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
No physical contact was made in any of the incidents, Perok said.
Police obtained warrants for Robert Edward Devine of the 18500 block of Cabin Road and arrested him the next day, Perok said.
Devine is jailed without bond on seven counts of taking indecent liberties with children and three counts of indecent exposure, Perok said.