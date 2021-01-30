A 22-year-old Triangle man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl he met through social media, police say.
The incident happened in the 18200 block of Kilmer Lane in Triangle on Jan. 23. The teenager had recently communicated with the suspect on social media and the two agreed to meet, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. The suspect picked up the victim and took her to his home in the Linden Park apartments.
"While inside the apartment, the accused provided alcohol to the victim causing her to become incapacitated, at which time he sexually assaulted her," Carr said.
The victim reported the incident to police in another jurisdiction, who contacted Prince William police. On Wednesday, detectives charged Tom Kaynal Powell Jr. of Kilmer Lane in Triangle with rape, Carr said.
He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. Police did not release a booking photo.