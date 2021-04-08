A 29-year-old Triangle man has died following a Sunday crash on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Scally is investigating the two-vehicle wreck, which happened about 2:40 a.m. along I-66 at the 34 mile-marker.
A 2004 Honda Accord entered I-66 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a westbound 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The Honda driver, Victorino Mondragon, 29, of Triangle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he later died, Coffey said. Mondragon was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old Annapolis man, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. Both were wearing a seatbelt.
Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, Coffey said.
