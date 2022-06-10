A Triangle man died in a Fauquier County crash early Thursday.
Authorities responded to the two-vehicle collision along Route 17 (Winchester Road) just south of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) around 1:20 a.m.
A 2007 Toyota Yaris was traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed a double yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to the Virginia State Police.
The drive of the Toyota, Jared M. Dent, 32, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 64-year-old man from Clear Brook, was not injured. He was also wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
