A Triangle man was sentenced Tuesday to more than seven years in prison for distributing heroin to a woman who fatally overdosed four days after she got out of substance abuse treatment.
According to court documents, Jeremy Bruce Jones, 31, was a prolific heroin and fentanyl dealer in Prince William County who for years sold dangerous narcotics to addicted persons in his community.
On March 15, 2019, law enforcement responded to Brianna Beatty’s residence and found her deceased and detectives recovered heroin from the scene. A search of Beatty’s phone revealed that the day before, Beatty had met up with Jones and obtained drugs from him, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The investigation revealed that Beatty first bought heroin from Jones in January 2019 and was hospitalized after non-fatally overdosing. At the time, she was on probation, and she was sent to an in-patient substance abuse clinic in California for 30 days. She returned to Virginia on March 10, 2019. Four days later, Beatty bought heroin from Jones that contributed to her fatal overdose, the release said.
After law enforcement identified Jones, the ensuing investigation identified a network of heroin/fentanyl dealers extending from Woodbridge to the District of Columbia and Maryland. One such dealer was Darrell Pope, a former employee of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Pope has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the release said.
G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; James A. Dawson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Criminal Division; and Jarad L. Phelps, Acting Chief of Prince William County Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine E. Rumbaugh prosecuted the case.
