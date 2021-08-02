Detectives have identified a 20-year-old man shot and killed by a Dale City homeowner on her front porch earlier this month as the suspect in a string of 7-Eleven robberies in eastern Prince William County.
A firearm in the possession of Azhar Laurent Smart at the scene of the July 22 homicide on Hoffman Drive matched a July 16 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Dale Boulevard, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
During that robbery, the lone suspect fired a round after taking money from the business.
Detectives have been investigating the robbery in connection to four additional robberies that have occurred at other 7-Eleven locations in the Dale City and Dumfries areas since late June as involving the same suspect based on the description, clothing worn at the time, and modus operandi, Perok said.
The other robberies occurred at 7-Eleven locations on Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries on July 5, where a shot was also fired; and locations on Cloverdale Road in Dale City on July 3; Darbydale Avenue in Dale City on June 29, and Minnieville Road on June 28, Perok said.
"Detectives became increasingly concerned over the robberies escalating after the suspect was found to have discharged a handgun during the two more recent incidents," Perok said in a news release.
Forensic examination of the shell casing recovered on July 5 is ongoing. Detectives have confirmed the shell casing is the caliber and from the same manufacturer as the previous robbery on July 16, Perok said.
At the time of the July 22 homicide, Smart was wearing clothing that was also observed in the reported robberies.
"Following the investigations into this robbery series, all known evidence indicates the deceased was responsible for all five incidents," Perok said.
He said there is no other known connection to the robbery series and what happened on Hoffman Drive.
Smart was fatally wounded on July 22 about 12:25 a.m. when a 44-year-old woman reported she was leaving her house when she saw an unknown, masked man approaching her from the side of the home. The woman, who was also armed at the time, shot the individual as he approached the front door of her home, Perok said.
Officers arrived and found a man near the doorway suffering from gunshot wounds. They also located a loaded handgun in the man’s possession, Perok said. Smart died a short time later at the hospital.
(1) comment
Well Mr. Smart clearly is not. The culture of violence continues...
