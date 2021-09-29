A toddler in Triangle suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body after her mother left a loaded gun in the bed where the child was sleeping, police say.
On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., police were notified by an area hospital that a 2-year-old girl had been brought in with a gunshot wound, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. Officers determined the shooting happened in an apartment at the Townsquare at Dumfries Apartments in the 3900 block of Townsquare Court in Triangle earlier that afternoon, Carr said.
The toddler was asleep on a bed while her mother was cleaning the room, Carr said, and as she cleaned, the mother placed a loaded firearm on the same bed as the victim.
When the toddler woke, she began to handle the firearm which discharged a round, striking her in the lower body, Carr said.
The mother and another family member attempted to drive to an area hospital when they stopped near a fire station for assistance, Carr said.
The toddler was then taken to an area hospital where the injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said.
The little girl's mother, 22-year-old Kaylen Marie Main, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child neglect and allowing children to access a firearm, Carr said.
She was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail. Police did not release Main's booking photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.