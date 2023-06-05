Three progressive Democrats in Northern Virginia’s newly redrawn 19th House of Delegates District are vying for the open seat in a June 19 primary.
The Democratic primary winner is likely to carry the November general election in the diverse district that encompasses Woodbridge and southwest Fairfax County. No Republicans have entered the race, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, which rates the district "Strong Democratic."
Makya Little
Woodbridge resident Makya Little, who holds a healthy fundraising lead ahead of the Democratic pack, is hoping to bring creative problem-solving skills to Richmond to improve traffic bottlenecks in Northern Virginia. She aims to build relationships between the Prince William and Fairfax county boards and serve as a liaison between the bodies.
“I feel like whoever represents this district is going to have to be a bridge,” she said. “Like a figurative bridge to ensure that user experience along the Route 1 corridor and that bottleneck at I-95 is addressed by bringing in partners, whether it’s developers, both county leaders, utilities – Dominion and Virginia Water. Who’s having the conversation to say when are we planning these construction projects?”
Little, a daughter of Army veterans who graduated from Fairfax County’s prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, recently resigned from her post at the FBI to run for the House.
With an extensive law enforcement background, she hopes to work toward increasing accountability for police.
“There’s a balance that we have to strike with regard to equipping law enforcement officers with the tools and resources that they need and also holding them accountable,” Little said. “I believe that no law enforcement entity in our nation should be allowed to investigate itself, because they’ll always find in their own self interest, which breeds corruption.”
A survivor of domestic violence, Little hopes to expand women’s equity and resources for survivors. She also plans to ensure resources in both counties’ schools are distributed equitably. Little wants to establish an additional social science curriculum to give students the civics education needed to become politically engaged activists so they can be engaged at a young age.
According to VPAP, Little has raised more than $110,000 for her campaign, outraising her competition nearly two to one.
Rozia Henson
Woodbridge native Rozia Henson is running to combat an increase in gun violence in Prince William and Fairfax counties.
“Woodbridge used to be a place where you can easily walk down the street, go to a 7-Eleven, walk down to the Popeyes, et cetera,” Henson said. “But now, especially during the night, you walking down the street you might get hit by a bullet … It’s now starting to become a dangerous thing if we do not put forth protective measures in order to prevent the gun safety issues we have in Prince William.”
He wants to ban military-grade weapons in Virginia and crack down on illegal, unserialized and untraceable guns, known as “ghost guns.” Henson said the answer to gun violence is not to increase police presence in local neighborhoods but to address economic inequalities that breed crime and prevent the spread of illegal guns.
Protecting women’s reproductive rights in a post-Roe v. Wade world by winning Democratic majorities in the legislature is also a top priority for Henson.
He currently serves as Woodbridge District representative on the Prince William County Historical Commission, which he said restricts his ability to speak publicly about his thoughts on data centers. He previously was a leader in the Prince William County Democratic Committee.
Henson is also the only candidate born and raised in the district, which he said brings him closer to the community and separates him from the other Democrats in the race.
According to VPAP, Henson has raised more than $52,000.
Natalie Shorter
Woodbridge resident Natalie Shorter has placed women’s reproductive rights at the forefront of her campaign.
She hopes to protect access to contraception and abortion services and, in effect, lower mortality rates for Black women. Shorter also intends to protect women’s health care services that could be on the chopping block in a Republican-controlled legislature.
Shorter, who worked in finance at a Fortune 500 financial technology firm, is the granddaughter of the Virginia Senate Pro Tempore Louise Lucas.
“My grandmother is the brick wall in the Senate protecting abortion services in Virginia and she needs help in the House, and I will be the House’s strongest advocate to protect and expand reproductive rights in Virginia,” she said.
She touted her family history in politics and the number of endorsements she’s received from various organizations and elected officials as distinguishing characteristics of her candidacy. Among the endorsers are longtime Northern Virginia state Sens. Janet Howell and Dick Saslaw.
Fighting gun violence and expanding funding for schools are also top priorities for her. Shorter supports expanding red flag laws, enacting safe storage mandates and eliminating manufacturer immunity from liability in acts of gun violence. She also spoke about working to improve traffic on the notoriously congested Interstate 95 by expanding off ramps.
“I want to be the change that I wish to see, and I will be the change that I wish to see," she said. "And as a woman who has faced so many of the challenges that Virginians all over the commonwealth have faced, I want you to know that you and others in the district can count on me to carry the voices of the people of the 19th district with me to Richmond once I get past this primary.”
In terms of fundraising, Shorter is trailing behind both Little and Henson, having raised just over $18,000.
