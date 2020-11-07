A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering at home after being struck while sitting in her patrol car Friday night at a work zone on Interstate 66.
At approximately 11:27 p.m. a 2014 Volkswagen traveling east on I-66 through a mobile work zone changed lanes and crashed into the rear of Trooper M. Hart's police cruiser, with her sitting inside, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Hart was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and was released today to recover at home, Geller said.
The crash occurred just prior to Exit 69 in Arlington County. Both the female driver and the male passenger fled the scene on foot.
With the assistance of Arlington County police, state troopers located and apprehended the passenger, Christopher G. Rush, 37, of Woodbridge, Geller said.
Rush refused to assist state police with identifying the driver. Rush was arrested for being drunk in public and obstruction of justice, Geller said.
The female driver was not located and state police are still investigating to identify her. The crash remains under investigation.
