A Bristow woman faces a reckless driving charge after state police say she struck a trooper's patrol SUV on Interstate 66 Monday afternoon.
The trooper and the woman were both treated for injuries at Inova Fairfax Hospital and later released.
Just before 4 p.m., the trooper initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck for speeding in the eastbound lanes. The pickup driver pulled off onto the shoulder and stopped for the trooper at the 50 mile marker in Fairfax County.
After making initial contact with the pickup truck's driver, the trooper was walking back to his patrol SUV when a Camaro ran off the right side of I-66 and slammed into the back of the trooper's SUV, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The impact of the crash launched the state police SUV forward striking the trooper and knocking him into the right eastbound travel lane. The SUV also struck the rear of the pickup truck.
The trooper was able to recover quickly enough to get out of the travel lane before being struck by oncoming traffic.
The driver of the Camaro, Khadija F. Sayyid, 24, of Bristow, was treated and released from Inova Fairfax Hospital, Geller said. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper was also treated and released from Inova Fairfax Hospital. The state police SUV was stopped on the right shoulder and had its emergency lights flashing at the time it was struck, Geller said.
Sayyid has been charged with reckless driving.
(1) comment
Clickity, clickity click better put down that cell phone and keep your eyes on the road. Hopefully everyone walked away from injury.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.