There's a new state record for a "trophy" goldfish taken by bow fishing in a creek near Alexandria. The 3-pound, 9-ounce fish set a record because it's the only goldfish ever submitted to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources state record committee.
On May 22, Jeremy Fortner from Chesterfield arrowed the goldfish from Hunting Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River in Fairfax County.
The fish measured 16 inches, had a girth of nearly 15 inches, and was officially weighed at Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland, state officials said. After biologist verification and review by the state record committee, Fortner’s catch was certified and is recognized as the current Virginia Archery State Record Goldfish.
It was the first goldfish submitted for recognition since the species was added to the state record program last year.
The fish at some point was likely someone's pet, as goldfish aren't native in Virginia.
The introduction of goldfish to bodies of water is illegal in Virginia.
