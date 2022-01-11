Fire officials say clean up from a tractor-trailer fire this morning on Interstate 95 northbound at the Mixing Bowl will take "in excess of" two hours.
One person was evaluated for injuries after the fire on I-95 prior to the Interstate 495 split, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a tweet.
The fire was under control by noon and crews were hitting hot spots, fire and rescue said, but the truck was leaking fuel.
Traffic was getting by on the left shoulder.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
Springfield: 95NB at Mixing Bowl: All NB lanes closed due to tractor-trailer fire. Pls use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/nu8C8adDto— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 11, 2022
