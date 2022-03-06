Expect heavy traffic this afternoon in and around the Capital Beltway as a convoy of protesting truckers plans to loop Interstate 495 twice this afternoon at "minimum speed."
Some of the trucks and cars involved in the "People's Convoy" reached the Outer Loop about 12:30 p.m. and were sticking to one lane, WTOP Radio reported. Traffic cameras in the area showed the usual heavy mix of trucks and cars on the highway, apparently with convoy vehicles mixing with regular traffic.
The People's Convoy left a staging area in Hagerstown, Md., late this morning. It's unclear how many trucks and cars are involved, but it appears to be several hundred.
The truck convoy is very spread out right now on I-270 South. They are not slowing down traffic at this point. People are gathering on the overpasses to watch them go by. #peoplesconvoy2022 #truckconvoy pic.twitter.com/7IS99SsHJj— Valerie Bonk, JD (@ValerieBonk) March 6, 2022
The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays on both the Inner an Outer Loops throughout the day. Local drivers are asked to use primary and secondary roads to avoid traffic.
Virginia State Police say they are working with the protesters and local police to help mitigate traffic impacts.
The convoy wants President Joe Biden to end the State of Emergency declared by Donald Trump at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WTOP reported.
They’re also asking Congress to hold hearings for government officials who handled the pandemic.
