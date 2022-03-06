truckers_wtop.jpg

Truckers with the "People's Convoy" gather in Hagerstown, Md.

 WTOP Radio

Expect heavy traffic this afternoon in and around the Capital Beltway as a convoy of protesting truckers plans to loop Interstate 495 twice this afternoon at "minimum speed."

Some of the trucks and cars involved in the "People's Convoy" reached the Outer Loop about 12:30 p.m. and were sticking to one lane, WTOP Radio reported. Traffic cameras in the area showed the usual heavy mix of trucks and cars on the highway, apparently with convoy vehicles mixing with regular traffic.

Beltway 0306

VDOT camera image

The People's Convoy left a staging area in Hagerstown, Md., late this morning. It's unclear how many trucks and cars are involved, but it appears to be several hundred.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays on both the Inner an Outer Loops throughout the day. Local drivers are asked to use primary and secondary roads to avoid traffic.

Beltway 0306

VDOT camera image

Virginia State Police say they are working with the protesters and local police to help mitigate traffic impacts.

The convoy wants President Joe Biden to end the State of Emergency declared by Donald Trump at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WTOP reported.

They’re also asking Congress to hold hearings for government officials who handled the pandemic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.