Another Northern Virginia resident is running for governor.
Sergio de la Peña, a Fairfax County resident, U.S. Army veteran and Trump administration official, announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination this summer.
In his announcement, de la Peña said he was born in Mexico, immigrated to America legally and served 30 years in the military before being appointed by President Donald Trump as a deputy assistant secretary of defense.
He said he is running for governor because "the American Dream is under assault from far-left socialists seeking to destroy this country by attacking our freedoms and values. It’s here in Virginia, the birthplace of American democracy, the land of our Founding Fathers, that we make a stand."
de la Peña served in the U.S. Army for 30 years as an air defense and foreign area officer in a variety of staff and leadership positions. Under Trump, he was deputy assistant secretary of defense for Western Hemisphere affairs, according to the Defense Department's website. His responsibilities included security, defense and policy issues in the region, as well as overseeing the funding of defense cooperation programs for U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command.
de la Peña and his wife, Vanessa, have five children.
Other Republicans who have formally announced campaigns for the Republican nomination are former Speaker of the House of Delegates Kirk Cox of Colonial Heights and state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County. The nominee will be chosen in a convention in late spring or early summer.
On the Democratic side, announced candidates include four Northern Virginians: former Gov. Terry McAuliffe of McLean, current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Fairfax, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County and Del. Lee Carter of Manassas. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond also is running. Democrats are expected to pick their nominee in in a primary.
The general election will be in November. Under Virginia's constitution, Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.