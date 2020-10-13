The Leesburg Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a deputy on patrol spotted a campaign sign for President Donald Trump on fire in front of a home.
The incident happened Friday around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of North Street NE, Leesburg police said. The officer used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, which had also caused damage to an adjacent fence.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.
(1) comment
Trump signs stolen on PW Parkway and Davis Ford Rd, shows the pettiness of Local dems or ignorance of some
