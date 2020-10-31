If recent elections are a guide, President Donald Trump will have a tough time winning the vote in Prince William County on Tuesday, but he has received more campaign contributions from county residents than has his opponent.
Based on fundraising data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, Trump has raised about $30,000 more than Democrat Joe Biden this election cycle in Prince William and has about 300 more individual donors.
Trump’s biggest fundraising hauls have come from the western part of the county, with almost $80,000 from 287 donors in the Gainesville and Haymarket Zip codes.
Top Zip Codes in Prince William for donations to Trump and Biden
|Top Trump Zips
|Location
|No. of Donors
|Total Donations
|20155
|Gainesville
|143
|42,577
|22192
|Woodbridge
|127
|37,992
|20169
|Haymarket
|144
|35,407
|20112
|Manassas
|93
|25,361
|22193
|Dale City
|103
|25,315
|Top Biden Zips
|Location
|No. of Donors
|Total Donations
|22192
|Woodbridge
|97
|32,928
|20169
|Haymarket
|80
|32,530
|20112
|Manassas
|70
|30,114
|22191
|Woodbridge
|103
|27,146
|20108/20110
|Manassas
|63
|23,517
In 2016, Trump won the majority of precincts in the county’s western half, other than the areas immediately surrounding Manassas and Manassas Park.
But Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton cleaned up in the eastern part of the county, winning big margins in Woodbridge, Dale City and Neabsco. She wound up carrying the county by a comfortable margin, 58% to 37%, outpacing her 5.4 percentage point margin in the entire state. Her win continued a trend that began in 2008 of Prince William, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, becoming more and more Democratic in presidential elections.
J. Miles Coleman, media coordinator for the University of Virginia Center for Politics, noted that when President Bill Clinton won re-election in 1996, he carried Northern Virginia by only 2 percentage points. Twenty years later, Hillary Clinton carried the region by about 34 points.
How Prince William has voted in presidential elections
|Prince William County
|Democratic
|Dem. %
|Republican
|Rep. %
|Other
|Oth. %
|Total Votes
|2004
|61,271
|46.40%
|69,776
|52.80%
|1,016
|0.80%
|132,063
|2008
|93,435
|57.50%
|67,621
|41.60%
|1,390
|0.90%
|162,446
|2012
|103,331
|57.30%
|74,458
|41.30%
|2,406
|1.30%
|180,195
|2016
|113,144
|57.60%
|71,721
|36.50%
|11,763
|6.00%
|196,538
|Manassas City
|Democratic
|Dem. %
|Republican
|Rep. %
|Other
|Oth. %
|Total Votes
|2004
|5,562
|43.10%
|7,257
|56.20%
|84
|0.70%
|12,903
|2008
|7,518
|55.20%
|5,975
|43.80%
|134
|1.00%
|13,627
|2012
|8,478
|55.80%
|6,463
|42.50%
|259
|1.70%
|15,200
|2016
|8,423
|54.70%
|5,953
|38.60%
|1,035
|6.70%
|15,411
|Manassas Park City
|Democratic
|Dem. %
|Republican
|Rep. %
|Other
|Oth. %
|Total Votes
|2004
|1,498
|45.00%
|1,807
|54.20%
|27
|0.80%
|3,332
|2008
|2,463
|59.50%
|1,634
|39.50%
|43
|1.00%
|4,140
|2012
|2,879
|61.80%
|1,699
|36.50%
|78
|1.70%
|4,656
|2016
|3,204
|61.20%
|1,733
|33.10%
|295
|5.60%
|5,232
|PWC, Manassas & Manassas Park
|Democratic
|Dem. %
|Republican
|Rep. %
|Other
|Oth. %
|Total Votes
|2004
|68,331
|46.10%
|78,840
|53.20%
|1,127
|0.80%
|148,298
|2008
|103,416
|57.40%
|75,230
|41.70%
|1,567
|0.90%
|180,213
|2012
|114,688
|57.30%
|82,620
|41.30%
|2,743
|1.40%
|200,051
|2016
|124,771
|57.50%
|79,407
|36.60%
|13,093
|6.00%
|217,181
|VIRGINIA
|Democratic
|Dem. %
|Republican
|Rep. %
|Other
|Oth. %
|Total Votes
|2004
|1,454,742
|45.50%
|1,716,959
|53.70%
|26,666
|0.80%
|3,198,367
|2008
|1,959,532
|52.60%
|1,725,005
|46.30%
|38,723
|1.00%
|3,723,260
|2012
|1,971,820
|51.10%
|1,822,522
|47.20%
|63,701
|1.70%
|3,858,043
|2016
|1,981,473
|49.70%
|1,769,443
|44.40%
|233,715
|5.90%
|3,984,631
“Prince William is sort of like Virginia as a whole,” Coleman said. “It used to be more of a swingy, Republican-leaning kind of county. And really in the past dozen years or so, the Democratic strength has sort of followed the interstate. Off [Interstate] 95 you see a lot of good trends for Democrats in places like Woodbridge, Dale City and Quantico.”
If early voting is any indication, local turnout will be heavy this election.
Through Tuesday, in the roughly six weeks since early voting began in Virginia, over 126,000 voters had cast ballots in Prince William – nearly 79,000 in person and another 47,000 by mail. That represents over 64% of the 196,538 total number of votes in the 2016 election. Statewide, just over 2 million votes have already been cast, over 50% of the total votes in 2016.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters do not need an excuse to vote early this year, and in-person voting began Sept. 18, much earlier than usual.
The surge in early voting, which has been seen not just locally but across the country, is a result of several factors, said Jeremy Mayer, an associate professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.
“First, the pandemic has convinced many voters that if there is an option for voting that reduces risk, why not take it?,” Mayer said. “ Second, the intensity on both sides right now is part of a pattern of rising polarization since at least 2000. … Third, there seems to be a partisan tinge to early voting, according to some analyses. Democratic areas and those who identify as Democratic seem to be voting more early. Finally, early voting is much more convenient.”
The last time a Republican carried Prince William was in 2004, when President George W. Bush edged Sen. John Kerry by fewer than 9,000 votes, 52.8% to 46.4%. That cycle was also the last presidential election that the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park went for a Republican candidate.
Some national polling indicates Trump may be doing better among Hispanic voters than he did four years ago, a trend that could potentially shift margins in Prince William this year, where Hispanics make up an estimated 23% of the population, more than in the Washington region, state or country as a whole. In the city of Manassas, the percentage of Hispanic residents is even higher, at 38.1%.
But throughout the region, Hispanics have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, contracting the virus and ending up in the hospital at disproportionate rates.
According to national polls, Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has received consistently negative marks. In a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month, 37% of U.S. adults approved of Trump’s pandemic response, while 59% disapproved. And a poll released Oct. 20 by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund showed that 73% of respondents disapproved of the way Trump has handled the pandemic.
A Washington Post/George Mason University poll taken Oct.13-19 showed Biden with an 11-point advantage over Trump among likely voters in Virginia. Election forecasters at FiveThirtyEight give Biden a 99% chance of carrying Virginia, the same chance they give incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of defeating Republican challenger Daniel Gade.
