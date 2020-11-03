With over 166,000 votes cast in Prince William County before election day, turnout was reported light to steady at most polling places Tuesday.

The precinct captain at Potomac Community Library said that when the location first opened at 6 a.m., over 100 people voted in the first hour. For the next couple of hours it’d been a steady stream, she said.

According to poll workers, there were long lines and wait times because of distancing requirements once Porter Traditional School opened as well, but by 10 a.m. there was a steady pace of voters in and out, with little to no waits.

Betty Merrix and her granddaughter, Breanna Cooper went to Porter together to vote but were a split-ticket themselves. Cooper, who recently turned 18 and was voting for the first time, voted for Biden. Merrix, on the other hand, said she didn’t like either candidate but was voting for Trump.

“Trump runs his mouth too much but he’s done a lot of good things for us,” Merrix said after voting. And Biden, he’s losing it. And I truly believe if he makes it, he’s only going to be in office for a few months and Harris going to be the new president.”

Merrix said they tried to keep the political discussions to a minimum in her house. “She can get a little hot-headed,” Merrix said, as Cooper agreed.

But Cooper said she thought Trump had done nothing but divide the country.

“I think [Biden’s] going to unite our country better than Trump,” Cooper said. “I think Trump gave a platform to people who just filled this country with so much hatred, and I think he’s going to do better than Trump.”

John Shumway and Sarah Bolon had voted early, but were at Porter with Election Protection, a non-partisan voting rights group, to report any problems at the polling place or help any voters having trouble casting their ballot. A hotline number, organized by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, was posted on their vehicle while the two spent the morning at four different locations in the county. They had decided to volunteer because of concerns about voter intimidation.

“We were concerned that people would be stopped from voting that wanted to vote because of intimidation and we want to be here in case that’s happening,” Shumway said. Midway through the morning they had encountered no issues.

Ishaya Shelton came to Potomac Community Library to vote for Biden. She voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago and said that Trump’s handling of the pandemic had hurt the economy. Even before then, she said, rule changes made her lose access to food stamps.

“I really don’t like what Trump did the last four years, and I’ve been personally affected by it. I lost my EBT and they told me go to local food banks,” Shelton, a UPS employee, said. “I just feel like Joe Biden will do a better job, he was there with Obama and I know that Obama had to go through a lot. So I think that Biden may be able to do more than even Obama was able to do.”

According to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, over 110,000 Prince William voters cast in-person ballots during early voting, which ran from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31, and another 56,000 mail-in ballots have been received. Combined, that represents almost 84% of the number of votes cast in the county in the 2016 presidential election.

About 10,600 mail-in ballots were still outstanding. They must be postmarked by today and received by Friday at noon in order to be counted. Completed mail-in ballots can also be dropped at any polling location.

Commenters on InsideNoVa's Facebook page also indicated this morning they encountered little to wait at the polls and few, if any, problems.

"Voted at Henderson Elementary when polls opened," said Jennifer Walker. "No problems line moved quickly. Everyone wore masks and respected distances. Poll workers had everything running smoothly."

"Coles Elementary - not even long enough for my coffee to get cold! No one there except the volunteers," reported Kim Hanberry Calavas.

Polls are open today until 7 p.m.