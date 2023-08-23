A special exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and women service pilots will remain on display at Manassas Regional Airport until Aug. 27.
An opening ceremony for the exhibit was held Tuesday and attended by local and state leaders, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
The “Rise Above” traveling exhibit is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, and honors the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots, known as WASPs.
The exhibit includes a restored P-51C Mustang and a mobile movie theater inside a 53-foot trailer. The theater has a panoramic screen that features two original short films that tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASPs and the obstacles they overcame to serve the country during World War II.
“This provides a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with this important piece of history,” said Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Margaret Angela Franklin. “This special event represents an exceptional opportunity to students, history enthusiasts and the wider community to engage in meaningful dialogue, learn from our shared history and gain viable insights.”
The exhibit is an educational outreach program that focuses on the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and WASPs in communities and classrooms, according to the organization. Specifically, the organization hopes to inspire and educate its younger visitors.
“The legacy of these men and women stands proud; it serves as a guidepost for future generations,” Youngkin said. “We need to capture these stories and make them accessible to everyone, particularly our young people.”
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators for the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. They trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and flew more than 15,000 individual missions in Europe and North Africa during World War II, earning more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses and helping encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.
WASP was an organization of civilian women pilots trained to fly military aircraft to free male pilots for combat roles during the war. Despite various members of the armed forces being involved in the creation of the program, WASP members had no military standing until 1977, when they were designated as veterans, and in 2009 were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
“Much of what they taught us can still be applied today,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger during the opening ceremony. “It’s because of them and their determination and sacrifice that I can even be standing here as the first woman and the first person of color to ever hold the position of mayor for the city of Manassas.”
During their respective proclamations, Youngkin and Davis-Younger both declared Aug. 22 to be recognized as Tuskegee Airmen and WASP Day throughout the city of Manassas and the state.
The city of Manassas recently approved an agreement that will open the airport to commercial passenger flights.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to honor these brave men and women, these true pioneers, these heroes, than the Manassas Regional Airport,” Youngkin said. “This is an incredibly busy place that will get even more busy.”
The major sponsors of the local event are the Epsilon Sigma Boule Foundation, John Marshall Bank, Fitzwater and Dean, Miller Toyota and Sentara. Admission to the exhibit is free.
