Firefighters had to rescue 28 people from a roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Tuesday after suddenly stopped.
The Associated Press reported that 28 people were riding the Griffon, described as a flourless dive coaster with a 205-foot drop.
The evacuation went smoothly and no one was injured, James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe told the AP.
In a statement, Busch Gardens officials apologized and said safety is their top priority.
An engine, two medics, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded, but they did not need to use the ladder truck to reach the passengers. The coaster’s train stopped at a point that was closer to the ground, the AP reported.
It's still unclear why the coaster stopped.
