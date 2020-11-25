Manassas city police are looking for a robber who beat two 7-Eleven employees with a pistol and pointed the gun at a customer early Monday morning.
The gunman walked into the store at 10299 Dumfries Road at 3:09 a.m., and struck each of the store clerks on the head with the weapon, city police said in a news release.
A customer then came in and the robber pointed the pistol at him and demanded that he carry a cash register outside. The robber fled the scene in a dark blue or black sedan.
The investigation continues.
(1) comment
Wondering if the incoming PWC police chief Newsham sent BLM Antifa in early to get good citizens to get use to the new norm? Oh well the robber will get community service.
Get use to this PWC!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.