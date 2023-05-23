Two adults and two children suffered minor injuries in a Monday night townhouse fire in the Southbridge community near Dumfries.
Just before 11:50 p.m., firefighters were called to the 16000 block of Toms River Loop and arrived to find fire in the basement, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The occupants were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and attempted to control the blaze, but could not, Smolsky said.
Two adults and two children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was a candle left unattended in a basement bedroom. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
“Had it not been for working smoke detectors, this incident could have resulted in tragedy,” Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Thomas LaBelle said in a statement.
The Fire Marshal’s Office also warns against the use of unattended candles. Candles should only be used if they are enclosed and provided with a base that prevents it from being tipped over. Candles should also be kept away from small children and pets.
