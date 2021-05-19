mcdonaldsfire_springfield.jpg

A two-alarm fire at a Springfield McDonald's closed Alban Road and left $85,000 damage to the restaurant.

 Fairfax County fire and rescue

A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday at the McDonald's on Alban Road in Springfield.

On Tuesday, May 18 at approximately 2:46 p.m., units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched for a reported building fire in the 8000 block of Alban Road in the Springfield section of Fairfax County.

Units arrived on the scene of a one-story, commercial restaurant with smoke visible from the roof. Shortly after arrival, fire was showing through the roof. A second alarm was requested. A coordinated interior/exterior attack was conducted to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian injuries. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was transported to a hospital for check-up.

Approximately seven employees were present at the time of the fire. Employees of the restaurant smelled smoke. Upon further investigation, one employee discovered flames coming from the mulch bed. All occupants evacuated. 9-1-1 was notified. No smoke alarms or fire suppression systems activated due to the location of the fire.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started on the exterior of the building. The fire originated in the mulch bed and was likely due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

No one was displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were not required. Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $85,000.

