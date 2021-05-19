A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday at the McDonald's on Alban Road in Springfield.
Crews were called to the restaurant at 2:46 p.m. and arrived to find smoke visible through the roof, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release.
A second alarm was requested and crews eventually brought the fire under control. One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for check-up.
Seven employees were present at the time of the fire and smelled smoke. One went to investigate and saw flames coming from the mulch bed. Everyone in the building was evacuated and 911 was called. No smoke alarms or fire suppression systems activated due to the location of the fire.
Investigators determined the fire started on the building's exterior in a mulch bed and was likely due to improperly discarded smoking materials.
Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $85,000.
