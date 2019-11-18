A two-alarm blaze late Monday morning shut down Grant Avenue and damaged three town houses in Manassas.
The fire was in the 9200 block of Byrd Drive, facing Grant Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
The fire was under control by early afternoon, but Grant Avenue remained shut down in all directions as of 12:45 p.m. The city fire marshal was on the scene to investigate.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.