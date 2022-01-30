A two-alarm fire damaged an administrative building next to Woodson High School in Fairfax early Saturday.
Fire crews were called to the school in the 9500 block of Main Street in the City of Fairfax about 3 a.m. and arrived to find "a large volume of fire" from an administrative building next door.
UPDATE - fire in an administrative building nextdoor to Woodson High School, 9500 block of Main Street in Fairfax. Deputy Chief Bill Betz provides an update. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/IJUmAzfTL4— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 30, 2022
Firefighters initially attacked the fire from the interior, but crews were pulled out and the battling the blaze became a defensive operation, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
The fire was eventually brought under control with crews remaining on the scene to douse hot spots. Fire investigators were on scene to determine a cause for the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
