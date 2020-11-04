Fairfax County fire and rescue says improperly discarded smoking materials sparked a Monday morning fire at a rehab and nursing home facility in Herndon.
At approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters were called to the nursing home in the 2900 block of Centreville Road to find fire extending from the ground to the roof, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release.
A second alarm was quickly requested due to wind conditions and the potential spread of the fire into the attic. Crews rapidly began an aggressive exterior attack to extinguish the fire and prevent extension into the building and attic. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
There were 138 residents and 100 staff members in the building at the time.. A staff member smelled smoke and, upon investigation, discovered the fire, fire officials said.
He then activated a fire alarm pull station before trying to unsuccessfully extinguish the fire. All occupants were protected in-place prior to fire department arrival by moving them to unaffected areas within the facility. The sprinklers and smoke alarms did not activate due to the fire starting on the exterior of the building.
Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental in nature and started on the exterior of the building. The cause of this fire was improper disposal of smoking material.
No occupants were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross assistance was not required. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $16,000.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department urges all residents who smoke to “Sink It or Soak It!” and prevent careless fires.
