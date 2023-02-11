Two men were arrested early Saturday after authorities say they broke into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County.
At 12:38 a.m., deputies were called to the Dominion Loudoun Substation in the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two men cutting a fence.
Deputies arrived quickly and were able to locate and arrest two individuals on the property, the sheriff's office said this morning on social media.
"The incident remains under investigation, but the preliminary indication is that the individuals arrested were there to steal materials," the sheriff's office said.
In the last three months, there have been a string of attacks on at least nine substations in North Carolina, Washington State and Oregon, cutting power to tens of thousands of people, the New York Times reported last week.
Loudoun officials say more information, including the identity of the suspects arrested, will be released later this morning.
