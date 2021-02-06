Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Stafford man whose dismembered body was found Monday night in Spotsylvania County.
Dominic McCall, 18, and Brennan Thomas, 19, have been charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The victim, 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel of Stafford, was found Monday night after the sheriff's office was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the wood line around 7:30 p.m. in western Spotsylvania.
The responding deputy located a red Ford Mustang later determined to be associated with one of the suspects, Brennan Thomas. The deputy let the caller know how to have the vehicle towed since it was on private property.
Then around 10 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call advising that a possible body could be located in the woods near the intersection of Pamunkey and Finney roads.
"Prior to the deputies' arrival, Thomas and McCall were seen by eye witnesses leaving in the red Mustang," the sheriff's office news release said.
Deputies arrived and made a "gruesome discovery ... of a body that had been dismembered and later identified as Dylan Whetzel," the release said.
After working through the night collecting evidence and witness statements, detectives on Tuesday morning located the red Mustang in the area of Church Street off Tidewater Trail, along with evidence linking to the homicide, the release said.
Thomas was arrested Tuesday and McCall on Wednesday. Both are held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Detectives are still investigating the motive behind the crime and no one has been charged with Whetzel's murder.
(1) comment
What a nice culture we have here in the USA in 2021. Keep staring and living through your phones all day everyday.
