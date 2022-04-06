Firefighters rescued two cats from a burning home in McLean on Monday evening.
Crews from Fairfax and Arlington fire and rescue were called to the 6800 block of Churchill Road at 8:32 p.m. and arrived to find fire showing through the front windows of the two-story, single-family.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to one room, and rescued two cats, with medics initiating care at the scene. A resident of the house was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and Fairfax Animal Control took the cats to a local vet, Fairfax County fire and rescue said in a news release. Both are expected to recover.
The fire started when a resident accidentally spilled kerosene while refilling a kerosene-fueled lamp. She immediately turned on the lamp and the kerosene ignited, the release said. Working smoke alarms activated after the fire was discovered.
The two residents and damages total approximately $62,500.
