Arlington County police have charged two people in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in March.
On March 7 at 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Scott Street for the report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male in the stairwell of a residential building suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose, county police said in a news release.
He was taken to an area hospital and, despite lifesaving measures, died on March 8. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.
During their investigation, detectives identified a 19-year-old Arlington man as the person who supplied the illegal drugs. At the time of his arrest, narcotics and a firearm were recovered, the release said.
Shan Mehmood was charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of firearm while in possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, the release said. He is being held at the Arlington County jail.
Eliana Ayelen Mendoza, 19, of Fairfax, was charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter and was released from custody after posting bond, the release said.
"The Arlington County Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating narcotics incidents and holding accountable those who traffic dangerous and deadly narcotics into our community," the release said.
